The end of my journey through The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is approaching and the last stop before definitive battle against Ganon It is the Gerudo Desert. I have a very fond memory of the hot area in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so I wanted to save the best part for last; like when you eat the beef steak first and leave the fries for later.

Whether with the kuja from One Piece or the Gerudo themselves, the themes based on a hierarchical society solely and exclusively by women, in the purest style of the Amazons, draw my attention. That they kidnap the Gerudo babies from their own families, that they prevent men from entering their territory… they are very strict martial laws that demonstrate why they are absolutely ruthless warriors.

What is tremendously relentless is the damn sun, which beats down like hell, and only allows a respite in the shade. Perhaps it has not been the best tactic to reach the sandy territory right where a Fire Griock, but at least I now make sure to eat heat-resistant dishes. However, we are talking about the most complex area in terms of temperatures.

Throughout my entire game I have had to constantly change between winter and summer clothes, because the nights are colder than my ex-girlfriend's heart. A real desert has no mercy, although we must add a major problem with the sand storm that covers absolutely everything. You can't see a thing, the radar stops working and I look surprised by… zombies.





Or at least that's what beings that walk slowly, are bone-deep, and resist any kind of blow look like. After throwing a fiery fruit, I discover that I can now hit them by evaporating their armor and I find myself in a scene from Dawn of the Dead. I did not expect such a gloomy reception at all, much less the power enter the Citadel without any opposition. The landscape is absolutely inhospitable and I have to find out what is happening.

After wandering through the alleys and not bumping into anyone, I finally access the catacombs. All the Gerudo take refuge there, since they cannot face the threat of the Gibdo, those terrifying beings that they wander aimlessly seeking destruction. Because they already know me and that I represent a light of hope, Adine tells me that the matriarch Riju is practicing her power of thunder in the middle of the desert.





There I go to encounter a powerful warrior and one of the deadliest abilities of all. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It takes a while to charge, but Riju is able to fiercely strike wherever I tell him to, which is perfect for the battle against the Gibdo. Nor could I imagine a sort of defensive skirmish against the abominable creatures and with me as commander ordering the Gerudo to position themselves to defend the Citadel. The variety of missions is great, but it doesn't end there.

After annihilating the Gibdo and the columns that generate them – even in flying format – it is time to find out the location of the Temple of Thunder. To do this, you need to find three pillars with reflecting mirrors, connect them together and form a triangle. Damn, it's really fun the whole process of bumping into stone structures to reveal a massive pyramid submerged in the sand.





Of course, before entering there is a small exchange of blows against Queen Gibdo, the scourge of the Temple, which is a great appetizer for the final confrontation. Since such a giant mosquito that has become more and more does not dare to fight at first, it flees to the top, so it is time to enter the dark passageways. Here is the only temple proper, in the purest classic Zelda style and with no choice but to solve the puzzles before us. It is not worth going around, planning or taking advantage of the architecture of the place, since everything depends on us knowing how to find the solution to each problem.

Without being simple, although without forcing my neurons to work too much, the Temple of Thunder shows a fantastic balance. Everything is rounded off with a scuffle at the height against the Queen in which her henchmen Gibdo participate, putting the icing on the cake. On the whole, The Gerudo Desert is fabulous; a perfect example of how to be entertaining, dynamic, varied and with unexpected situations for the player. What can no longer catch me off guard is that the cinematic with the Sage of Thunder is a rehash of the previous ones, although it matters little at this point. I have Riju's power and that means I'm ready to face the biggest boss of them all.

