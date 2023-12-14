Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continues to hold many mysteries for us that today and more than half a year after its release on Nintendo Switch, remain a great unknown. Although the community is one of the most active, it seems that we still have not revealed some of the great mysteries that permeate Hyrule by TOTK until you get enough. Of all the armor and pieces of it that we can find in the game, there is a specific set that brings the experts and the most adventurous, “head on.”

In this article we will try to answer one of the greatest mysteries that to this day continue to cover the world with a mantle of mysticism. lore profundo de Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The lack of a DLC for TOTK leaves us the door open to multiple mysteries to solve

What The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has left the door more than open for fans to develop artisanal ways to solve many mysteries that are buried in Hyrule, it is more than obvious. And the fact that there is no DLC in development for the game is a more than evident example of this. In fact, some of the still unsolved mysteries revolve around murals, paintings and armor that we can obtain in the game.

The outfit of the Spirit of the Ancestral Hero/Ancient Hero, It is one of the armor sets that hides a mystery that could reveal the answer to many of our questions. This is without a doubt one of the best sets that we can find in the game today.

The most mysterious armor set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The armor of Ancestral Hero in TOTK He looks like the hero who once faced Calamity Ganon and went down in the annals of history. In fact there is a very similar design of this armor in the ancient tapestry of Impa, one of the most important characters in the Zelda universe. Even with all this, the design of this ancient hero does not correspond to any race that has populated Hyrule or the worlds of Zelda previously. Well, it represents a being that would be a hybrid between Zonnan y Hyliano.

Although this is nothing more than a theory to explain the size of his ears, so pointed, and the shape of his face, so elongated and similar to that of a Zonnan/Zonai. Although this does not match the fact that the armor has a tail and certain reddish fur. It is also one of the few sets that is a unique piece.

Unlike others who They are divided into head, torso and feet, This set is made up of a single piece that completely covers Link. Other theories link this armor and appearance as a tribute to the hero's confrontation against Ganon, hence the reddish hair that sticks out from behind the helmet.

Her relationship with the male Gerudo

Although this ancient hero faced off face to face against Calamity Ganon, its appearance may not perfectly reflect that of the armor. Well, it is possible that the design has taken certain references from different areas. What could your anatomy be like? Zone, a mix with the Hylians, and his relationship with the male Gerudo Ganondorf with the use of the reddish mane on top of the armor. Although it is also possible that we are talking about a hero who came from an ancient, forgotten and long-extinct race of Hyrule.

Even the craziest theories deduce that the Ancestral Hero is nothing more nor less than a failed attempt to bring return Ganondorf to life. Hence many relate the appearance of the armor to a defective incarnation of Ganondorf who fought Calamity Ganon in the past. And that was lost forever in the seas of time and oblivion.

Via