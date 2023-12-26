With touches that are also reminiscent of The Sims, a free MMO is available on the hybrid console.

Nintendo Switch receives a very interesting free game

Christmas and the holidays mean that most gamers have more time to enjoy their consoles, sometimes resulting in the fact that they do not even have anything to play or they prefer to enjoy an additional title with which to disconnect from the experience they are experiencing. the longer it is taking. If a few days ago we compiled 6 great Nintendo Switch games for less than 2 euros, now we are letting you know a very striking new free title.

It was last December 14 when the developer Singularity 6 launched Palia exclusively for Nintendo Switch on consoles after its arrival on PC. Title It has numerous elements reminiscent of sagas such as The Sims, Stardew Valley and Zeldaalthough the most striking of all is that it is presented as a free simulation MMO game.

Developed by Riot and Blizzard veterans, Palia features a vibrant new world in which create, cook, fish and farm while living the dream life and developing a charming adventure full of colorful characters and a mystery to reveal. The player has a plot to take care of while nurturing your garden and exploring Kilima Valley or Bahari Bay to collect items, ingredients and strange creatures.

The game adventure is constantly evolving, presenting a great mystery about what happened to the ancient humans when they reappeared in a world with other players. Along the history relationships are built, including love, while customizing the character and making a house through hundreds of items to create and customization options with which you can decorate the plot. All of this can be done alone or with friends online.

More games on the way for Nintendo Switch

While rumors about an imminent successor anticipate the announcement of a new console, Nintendo Switch will receive 2024 with several games already announced. Among the exclusives, stand out Mario vs. Donkey Kongthe new installment of the sub-saga born on Game Boy Advance, or Princess Peach: Showtime!which will take the well-known princess to play all kinds of roles in a new, totally original adventure.

