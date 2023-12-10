Know them best Zekrom moves in Pokémon GO will help you get the most out of this fearsome 5-star Raid boss.

With the new season approaching and calls for changes to Gyms, it’s likely that a lot is about to change in 2024. Especially with the arrival of An Enduring Age and other in-game surprises.

But one of the activities that you will surely find yourself doing will be participating in the GO Battle League and Raids. Although you will need to know a few things if you want to compete with Zekrom.

Zekrom moves and statistics in Pokémon GO

Although knowing the Zekrom moves in Pokémon GO It is important, there is also other information that you need to know to get the most out of it.

This is the basic information about its type:

Type: Dragon and Electric Weaknesses: Earth, Ice, Dragon and Fairy Resistances: Flying, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass and Electric

But it is also very strong in terms of statistics, standing out mainly for its Attack of 275, as well as its defense of 211 and its HP of 205.

Quick Moves You Can Learn Zekrom and Pokémon GO are the following:

Dragobreath (Dragon) Charge Lightning (Electric)

And these are all of his charged moves:

Glare Focus (Steel) Cruel Volt (Electric) Crush (Sinister) Fusion Ray (Electric) Anger (Dragon)

Best Zekrom moves for competitive

Now that you know the basics about Zekrom moves in Pokémon GOwe will help you choose the best ones for the fights.

There is no doubt that Dragobreath is your best option when it comes to fast attack. This move is one of the strongest Dragon-type moves currently, especially in competitive play where dragons are very successful.

When it comes to Charged Attack, you may want to use Fusion Beam, a move that separates it quite a bit from other Electric-type Pokémon and receives STAB. You can also use other good alternatives depending on the situation. Anger is great for maximizing Dragon damage, while Shred gives you invaluable Dark-type coverage, despite not getting STAB.

Charge Beam and Fusion Beam are a good combination when you are looking to maximize your damage with the Electric type. This can happen in a Raid, where you know the enemy boss’s weaknesses beforehand.

Zekrom in the competitive: Is it viable?

If you want to know the best movements of Zekrom and Pokémon GO, it’s probably because you’re preparing for the competitive one. However, you may not know how viable this dragon is.

Currently Zekrom is one of the most used Pokémon in PvP. It is ranked #13 in the Master Ball League PvPoke ranking, only surpassed by other powerful monsters such as Solgaleo, Ho-Oh, Xerneas, Mewtwo, among others.

But although it is not as popular, it has a good chance against powerful opponents such as Giratina, Dragonite, Lugia, Kyurem, among others. However, where he really stands out is in Raids by having excellent stats and Dragon and Electric type moves.

So if you’re interested in competitive PvP combat at the highest level, or plan on doing a lot of Raids this new year, you’ll want to add Zekrom to your team.

And this is everything you can expect from the best Zekrom moves in Pokémon GO. Remember that whenever they are available you will be interested in using dark and XL-sized variants to achieve greater attack power.