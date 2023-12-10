The powerful Zekrom of Pokémon GO He just arrived as a 5-star Raid boss, giving us a chance to capture him this month.

The game recently received a maximum storage increase, as well as new research tasks and changes to the challenging Routes. But there are other fun aspects like competitive PvP, or the ability to capture Shiny Legendaries like Zekrom and Reshiram.

That said, you’ll need more than luck to defeat Pokémon GO’s Zekrom as a 5-star Raid boss. Here we will give you the best tips to do it.

Raid Date Zekrom in Pokémon GO

Many celebrated the return of Zekrom a Pokémon GO 5-star Raids as a boss, although he will remain in that position for a limited time.

If you want to deal with Zekromyou will have the opportunity to do so until December 16, 2023. It’s only a few days, and you’ll have to prepare well if you don’t want to lose the match.

What you should know about Zekrom in Pokémon GO

Zekrom and Pokémon GO It is a different creature from the main series, although no less fearsome.

These are the fundamental data about its type:

Type: Dragon and Electric Weaknesses: Earth, Ice, Dragon and Fairy Resistances: Flying, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass and Electric

Regarding his statistics, Zekrom It stands out for its impressive Attack of 275, as well as its Defense of 211 and its HP of 205.

Quick Moves You Can Learn Zekrom and Pokémon GO are the following:

Dragobreath (Dragon) Charge Lightning (Electric)

And these are all of his charged moves:

Glare Focus (Steel) Cruel Volt (Electric) Crush (Sinister) Fusion Ray (Electric)

Best counters and counter moves Zekrom 5 stars

After knowing the basics about Zekrom and Pokémon GO, here comes the important part. You will have to choose between the best counters that can take advantage of their weaknesses.

Remember that your chances of winning will increase whenever you use powered up versions of your Pokémon, as they will do more damage in less time. This includes XL-sized, dark, and Mega Evolution versions as long as you can afford them.

You can find a guide on Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions in this link. Make sure your attacks are the same type as your Pokémon so they receive the STAB boost.

These are the best Mega Evolved counters for Zekrom:

Primal Groudon: Sludge Shot and Abyss Edge Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Drake Ascension Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail and Anger Mega Salamance: Dragon Tail and Anger Mega Latios: Dragobreath and Dragon Claw Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Magic Shine

In case you don’t want or can’t use a Mega Evolution, these are the best counters, especially if they have dark variants:

Dragonite: Dragon Tail and Anger Salamance: Dragon Tail and Anger Groudon: Mud Shot and Abyss Edge Zekrom: Dragobreath and Anger Rhyperior: Mudshot and Earthquake Excadrill: Mudshot and Burning Sands Dialga: Dragobreath and Drake Comet

Can you capture Zekrom Shiny?

The best way to celebrate a victory against the powerful Zekrom in Pokémon GO It is with the opportunity to capture it. The good news is that, with some luck, you will be able to find it in its Shiny variant once the fight is over.

But don’t get excited too quickly, as it won’t be easy to find. Zekrom Shiny. Unlike Scarlet and Purple, Pokémon GO It doesn’t have a mechanic to improve your Shiny odds. However, the chance is 1 in 20 in Raids of level 5 or higher, instead of 1 in 500 as in wild encounters.

You can capture Zekrom with a PC of between 2,217 and 2,307 (or between 2,771 and 2,884 under windy or rainy weather enhancement with level 25).