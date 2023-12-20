Zehra has lived with Tolga since she married him, to prevent her brother from forcing her to marry another man, she decides to go to work since they are very tight on money. She goes to work at a flower shop with Asiye delivering flowers, but nothing is as it seems.

In one of those home deliveries, Zehra sees the buyer pick up a small package hidden inside the bouquet and throw the flowers away.

Very confused, Zehra tells her boss, but he tells her to do her job and not ask anything else. To keep her quiet, she gives her a tip and tells her that she will earn double if she doesn't tell anyone.

The young woman then realizes that her boss is up to something strange… what is he hiding? What will happen if she doesn't keep the deal?

