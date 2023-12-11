This weekend, the newspaper El Mundo, interviewed Eamonn O’Hare, the president of Zegona. The company that faces the largest operation in its history is not new in our country. A few years ago he bought Telecable and then Euskaltel, in addition to being close to staying with Yoigo at the time. Before him will have the complicated role of returning the splendor to a Vodafone that has been fading over time.

¿Digi + Vodafone?

The interview begins by talking about the purchase operation that has been signed, but it must meet three conditions. Of the two that remain, the first is the authorization from the Foreign Investment Board of the Spanish Governmentthe second an authorization from the European Union on subsidies to foreign governments.

Once everything is completed and they take control of Vodafone, the priority is for customers to return. That is why they want to reinforce Lowi with more 5G and some OTT television package. Secondly, they want to invest in the technology business. Finally, they will seek to improve customer service that they consider complex.

Regarding what will happen with the fixed network, he tells us that it is a key asset for his strategy. In fact, it appears that they have a long-term plan in Spain and affirms that “they have no exit plan” as has been speculated. In short, they do not plan to break up and sell the company to the highest bidder after a few years.

But without a doubt, the most important question has been the following:

Do you see other companies as potential clients?

I can’t give you a very specific list, but there is a very obvious one. Digi is paying 350 million euros a year to Telefónica and the figure is rising very quickly. The contract has two years left and we will see what we can do at that time. We will be very active.

Here he talks about have Digi as a client of your mobile network. Knowing that the contract ends in two years with Movistar, Zegona will be very “active” to get Romanians as clients in the same way they have Finetwork. In fact, several voices are talking that they could go after the Romanian company.

This would be a interesting operation since they will be the recipients of the leftover assets from the merger between Orange and MásMóvil, in addition to having a growing customer base and the image of being the reference low-cost in our country.

Until that happens, several things can be expected from Zegona, but one of them is that he will make more aggressive offers with “a more valuable product, with more elements, more speed, better television.” In case there was any doubt, he ended the interview by making it clear that “No, we are not going to return to the classic way to broadcast LaLiga. It is a very difficult and complex environment.”