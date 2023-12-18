Aragón was already betting on wind energy like no other community in Spain. Now, the Spanish company Forestalia has signed an agreement with the American manufacturer GE Vernova to install 110 more wind turbines.

With a total capacity of 693 MW, the turbines will be distributed across 16 sites in the Aragon region, starting with five wind farms near the city of Zaragoza, according to a press release from General Electric.

The first phase is already underway with 33 large GE 6.1-158 'Cypress' model turbines. These wind turbines achieve a maximum power of 6,100 kW with a 158 meter diameter rotor. The last deliveries of this first phase are scheduled for the end of 2024.

The 33 wind turbines will have a height of 101 meters. They will be followed by another 77 120.9 meters high in five other installation phases. They will be the largest in Spain.

General Electric conquers Aragon

Forestalia hopes to achieve a portfolio of 1.2 GW in wind energy with these 16 future land plants. GE has already installed 1.5 GW of power in Aragon alone. The two companies have been collaborating since 2016, and in 2022 they signed GE's first Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in Europe: that of the El Coto wind farm, owned by Forestalia, in the municipality of Zaragoza.

The number of installations, but also the efficiency of the new wind turbines, will give a new boost to wind energy in Aragon. The GE 6.1-158 have 400 times more power than the first wind turbines that were connected to the electrical grid in Spain, the 12 and 15 kW Ecotècnia that were installed in Girona in March 1984.

Reliable and simple, GE 6.1-158 de General Electric They have become the most used land-based wind turbines of more than 5 MW on the market in the West. Despite pressure from Chinese manufacturers, GE Vernova has accumulated more than 10,000 MW in orders.

Image | GE Vernova

