Zara Pre-Owned will be active from 12 December in 14 European markets, the digital platform launched by Inditex with a solidarity objective. In fact, in 14 European markets such as Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal, the platform will allow you to repair and donate second-hand clothing. The initiative will make it possible for Zara customers to access these services via Zara.com and its Zara stores. The solidarity platform “has already made its bones”, successfully, in important countries such as the United Kingdom and France where it has been operational for a year in the former and for four months in the latter. Customers will be able to take advantage of useful services such as the repair of used Zara garments of any season (from the replacement of buttons and zips to the repair of seams).

Zara, all online and in aid of non-profits

All online or in any Zara store. At the same time, Zara Pre-Owned will allow customers to sell “used” Zara garments in a controlled environment to avoid speculation or theft. All items offered for sale will be accompanied by original product information and real images. Users of the platform will be able to request home collection of used clothing to donate to non-profit organisations, who will select them for reuse when possible or recycle them if they have reached the end of their life cycle. For this service Zara will also accept other brands, also because solidarity cannot be “single brand”.

The new platform will be available in the main menu of Zara.com, along with the women’s, men’s, children’s and beauty categories. Users will have access to services such as the repair of used Zara garments of any season, with options ranging from replacing buttons and zippers to repairing seams. The customer can complete the procedure entirely online or in the Zara store of their choice and the repair is carried out through local suppliers. Likewise, Zara Pre-Owned will also offer its customers the opportunity to sell their Zara items from any collection in a safe environment. The space will include detailed information on each article, including original Zara information on the garment and images provided by the seller. Customers will also be able to request home collection of used clothing to donate to non-profit organizations, which will select them for reuse when possible or recycle them if they have reached the end of their life cycle. This service will accept products of any brand.

