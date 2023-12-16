After the brace against Atalanta in the last home match, the Colombian scored again. Goals annulled for offside to Sanabria (sensational overhead kick), Ebuhei and Cacace

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

16 December 2023 (change at 10.53pm) – Turin

The Bull takes the elevator and goes flying together with his center forward. There is the signature of Duvan Zapata in the convincing victory against Empoli on Saturday evening: a goal from the Colombian as an old number nine header is enough to resolve the matter. This victory means that the Europe zone is now right in front of the noses of Juric's team. Mission accomplished, therefore, for the Granata in the first of two consecutive home matches before Christmas. It's the eleventh defeat for Empoli and they concede again: the air down there is getting heavy.

the overhead kick

Solid bull and designed respecting the predictions of the day before: Linetty returns to midfield, Vlasic positions himself in the midfield close to the Sanabria-Zapata pair. Empoli with the announced scheme (4-3-3), but with the novelty of the very young Shpendi (born in 2003) in the center forward position. The start of Juric's team is in high gear: high pressure, Vojvoda and Bellanova who help a lot on the wings, Vlasic very mobile and then… then there is Sanabria highly inspired. After six minutes, it was Tonny who took the lead one-on-one with Berisha. In the tenth Sanabria is once again a great protagonist: Vlasic crosses from the left, Tonny shows off a wonderful overhead kick that is uncatchable for Berisha. The stadium is on its feet applauding a goal of rare beauty but they have to sit down again immediately: the goal is disallowed due to Vlasic's offside position at the start. Despite this, the beautiful technical gesture of the nine grenade remains.

I want to sleep

Not much goes by for Toro's deserved lead. And there is still the hand – and what a hand – from Sanabria: in the 25th minute he elegantly puts a poisonous ball on the ground, and sees an invisible corridor into which Bellanova pounces: a kissing cross into the area where Zapata stands out for the goal that – this time yes – makes the Olympic stadium rejoice. It's one to zero, the Colombian's fourth goal for Toro (the fifth in this Serie A), which a minute later could turn into two to zero but Ilic doesn't take the opportunity in a melee in the area. At the half hour mark, a long VAR check was needed to cancel Ebuhei's equaliser, in an offside position. On this occasion, Rodriguez was very distracted, allowing Luperto to move his teammate. Two minutes before the break, another offside goal for Empoli with Cacace.

milinkovic is there

At game time, Andreazzoli makes the first move by introducing Destro and Cancellieri to increase Empoli's offensive danger. And shortly afterwards the guests' most tempting opportunity arises: Destro launches Cancellieri but Milinkovic's exit is perfect and avoids worse trouble. The new entrances give more liveliness to the Tuscans' maneuver, Juric activates the countermoves by throwing fresh energy onto the field with the entrances of Lazaro and Djidji. Baldanzi also takes over in Empoli: despite the good will, the Tuscans hit the grenade wall. And the party in the end belongs to the Toro fans.

