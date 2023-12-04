At the end of the match there was a hug between the coach and the attacker who then became emotional: “I know he has a lot of faith in me. Let’s start again from this victory”

The shotgun, the hug, the tears. All in one night. That of Grande Torino, in name and in fact. And the great Duvàn Zapata, the absolute protagonist of the granata’s (3-0) victory over Atalanta. “This victory was important. We attackers scored, it helps us gain confidence – the former Nerazzurri player told Sky -. We deserved this match because maybe against Monza and Bologna we played good matches but we weren’t rewarded with points , always due to our mistakes. Let’s start again from this race to continue the year in the best way.”

One versus one

—

They ask him if the match against Atalanta was the Toro that the players and coach had in mind: “The one before was the same. Today we accepted the one-on-one match, we knew that this was the match. We all did well, congratulations to the boys because Atalanta is a great team. This victory is deserved. Let’s start from here, little by little we build the championship we want to have. We got along very well on the pitch but when there were moments of suffering, we overcame them all together “. It ends with the most beautiful phrase, the one that moves him: “The hug with Juric? I’m repaying the love he’s given me since I arrived. I know he has a lot of faith in me. I’m repaying everyone for the love he gave me.”