The Nerazzurri vice president comments on the match against his compatriot Simeone. And on the market he admits: “Cuadrado has chosen to have surgery, we need an opportunity to replace him”

Andrea Ramazzotti

18 December 2023 (change at 2.23pm) – MILAN

Javier Zanetti attended the draw for the Champions League round of 16 in Nyon and the pairing of his compatriot Simeone with Atletico Madrid certainly did not leave him at peace, even if the Colchoneros were not the worst possible opponent: “We know Cholo well – he the vice president started -, he's a friend of mine and I know how he prepares these matches. They will be complicit matches because his teams don't give up until the end and so will we. They will be two great matches between two great teams and we will be ready. Inter are a group aware of their strengths, but humble. We have clear ideas and we demonstrate it match after match. The second away match? It's the same thing because they will be two complicated matches. If we do well at San Siro, we should do it again at the Wanda. We hope that Inter's form will be that of today in the round of 16, but there is still time for these challenges.” Then a thought on the championship: “The match didn't start well against Lazio, but we managed to bring the result home. These are results that give us hope for the future.”

TURN OVER

—

Zanetti then spoke about the turnover against Real Sociedad which did not allow Inter to reach first place in the group, but allowed Inzaghi to introduce fresher players last night at the Olimpico. “It was possible to finish first in the group, but on Tuesday we faced Real Sociedad who deservedly qualified for the round of 16. We tried to win, but we didn't succeed. We knew that this draw could be complicated and now we will prepare as best we can for February. Simone has done an extraordinary job so far and now we will see what happens in the rest of the season.”

MARKET

—

Zanetti instead dribbled the question about the arrival of a striker given that Sanchez and Arnautovic are disappointing: “Sanchez was unavailable yesterday and Arnautovic is returning from an injury. The only case we have is that of Cuadrado, who decided to have surgery We are evaluating an opportunity to replace him. We are missing a player in this position.”

