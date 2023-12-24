Predictions right and wrong, but always appreciated. Belin is back today, I told you, I'm the zam, this is #atuttogas the Sunday #podcast of Moto.it

December 24, 2023

It is now a fixed appointment for moto.it: three times a year – at the beginning, middle and end of the championship – Carlo Pernat is unbalanced in his predictions, in the more classic “I told you so”. In this episode, Carletto retraces the predictions made halfway through the championship, some correct, others totally inaccurate, but always with great irony. Many topics addressed in this episode, with a Tasty finale on rider salaries: how much do the main protagonists of MotoGP earn? On this too, Pernat does not hold back. So the Christmas Eve episode becomes particularly nice and crackling: Pernat is the absolute protagonist of the 145th episode of #atuttogas

#atuttogas returns next Sunday: another episode worth listening to, also on the main podcast platforms.