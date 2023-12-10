Two victories in the first five races, six podiums in the first seven, first in the standings. Then, what happened? Today we’re talking about Tony Arbolino, I’m the zam, this is #atuttogas the Sunday #podcast of Moto.it

December 10, 2023

He started off very strong, obtaining prestigious and convincing results. Then, however, Tony Arbolino struggled to repeat himself and after the summer he achieved only one victory, in Australia, in a race interrupted with the red flag and a second place in India.

So, while Pedro Acosta was flying towards the world title, Tony had to think about defending his second place in the championship. Why? We ask those who know him best, his technical boss: it’s true Lucio Nicastro the guest of the 143rd episode of #atuttogas.

