December 3, 2023

Today we’re talking about the 2023 championship, I’m Zam, this is #atuttogas the Sunday #podcast of Moto.it.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Corse, said it the day before: “Bagnaia and Martin? Both very good, difficult to choose one over the other. They both deserve the world championship, two gold medals should be awarded as happened in the high jump at the Olympics.”

Engineer Domenicali is right: Pecco and Jorge were phenomenal, very similar in performance, in large undertakings as in mistakes. In the end, however, Bagnaia won: why? We ask Michele Pirro, who knows both of them well, is 100% involved in the Ducati project, but at the same time is equidistant from the two rivals. Michele is the guest of the 142nd episode of #atuttogas

