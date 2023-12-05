According to Zak Brown, it is not so obvious that Max will be the mother of everyone again next year

The nice thing about this period in the Formula 1 championship is that everyone is completely equal again. After all, there is no driving, so everyone is on the same level. Because this also applies here: Past results provide no guarantee for the future.

And so it is time for the ‘lesser gods’ to open their mouths and shout that they will also be fast next year and that Max can make his mark. Fake it till you make it, we also call it. And Zak Brown is working hard on that.

Max can make his mark in 2024

He says that McLaren will do extremely well next year. So good, in fact, that Max has to look carefully in his mirrors because an orange racing car wants to pass by. According to Zak, McLaren is the team that can challenge Red Bull next year.

According to Racingnews365, Zak Brown is full of confidence and given the results at the end of last season, that is not surprising at all. Lando and Oscar rode like idiots, in the positive sense of the word, and they won quite a few podiums.

Brown believes they can maintain that momentum and continue the progression. In any case, they are starting the coming season much better than the 2023 one, so the signs are positive. Let’s hope so, because Max could use some serious opposition.

It’s just a shame that Red Bull hasn’t been sitting still and the RB20 is reportedly an even faster rocket than last year’s.

But hey, for now they’re all equal and Zak Brown can say whatever he wants. We’ll see in March.

Do you also feel like this?

This article Zak Brown: Max can make his mark in 2024 first appeared on Ruetir.