Of the blank checks that Netflix gives to authors to bring their visions to life In projects that have not found financing anywhere else, you can talk at length. Because they have already had a few projects, and the results are very different. We have had from discreet, more or less twilight works, such as 'The Irishman' by Martin Scorsese (more or less, there is 'The Moon Killers' to show that the guy is still in shape) to very defensible productions that, in Indeed, they could not find a place anywhere else, like 'Background Noise'.

We have seen impeccable films for critics and the public, such as 'Roma' by Alfonso Cuarón and apparent contradictions such as that of David Fincher, who has signed one of his worst films ('Mank') and one of the best ('The Assassin'). Sometimes it is difficult to even determine to what extent Netflix collaborates on a production or covers it completely, or simply distributes the final product, but one thing is clear: his business with Zack Snyder is not working out too well.

His first film for Netflix no longer made it, that 'Army of the Dead' that paled when compared to what remains his best film: 'Dawn of the Dead', his debut scripted by James Gunn. Netflix let him continue a story that Gunn had meticulously plotted as a tribute and update of George A. Romero's classic 'Zombi', and the result was very discreet: Snyder's visual excesses They stripped the argument of the stimulating critical perspective of the original.

The move has turned out even worse with 'Rebel Moon', a film that, according to the mythology that has been generated around it, was born as a proposal from Snyder to Lucasfilm to film a sequel to 'Star Wars', and which was rejected. Once seen, it is possible to think that one of the reasons for this rejection is the shamelessness with which he steals ideas from films… from which Lucas already stole to put together his original trilogy, especially Kurosawa's films. Indeed, the plot of 'Rebel Moon' is copied from 'The Seven Samurai', a film that has even been reformulated in a space key, in the trotona 'The Magnificent Seven of Space'.

Tremendous hodgepodge

But once within the fold of Netflix, and forced to de-Starwarsize the film, what remains in 'Rebel Moon' is a film that is too similar to 'Star Wars' (or its B-series replicas in the eighties, such as 'Star Crash', 'Flash Gordon' or, ahem, 'Seven Golden Men in Space', but of course, without any of his rampant shamelessness or his healthy sense of humor). There are bionic evildoers, robots with soft human voices, laser swords, an aura of mysticism, space peasants who rebel, uniforms too similar to those of the Nazis… and an Empire called Imperium.

It is true that Snyder manages to scratch, among the multiple references from which he draws, something of a pulp flavor and an air of the cover of 'Metal Hurlant': yes, a giant spider, yes, ships with disproportionate phallic shapes (although this is something that obsesses to Snyder forever), that if a certain mix of frontier western and space opera that is not particularly original but for that reason enters placidly, that if a costume design of healthy extravagance… Snyder lets himself fall plumb on the piano to see how many keys ring out, and some nice chords you extract from it, but 'Rebel Moon' has more problems than virtues.

The main one is the utter lack of charisma of his group of heroes. This is a lack that Snyder has us accustomed to, after a filmography with the collection of most unfriendly protagonists of all time. We don't care too much about anything that happens to them, and his virtues are because they are stated (the general who is a strategic genius and all he does is raise his elbow!), not because we see them. This is not about giving lessons in script theory: there is a basic consequence for such poor character development, and that is that the movie is boring.

Boring and tacky like itself (the opening sequences, between slow-motion field work and sunsets with impossible colors, are the most expensive cologne ad of the year), Rebel Moon is the perfect example of what happens when Netflix does not discriminate when awarding your blank checks. Because a useful criterion that the company could put into practice is to determine whether its beneficiaries have anything to say to begin with.

