Will we ever see Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2? Something would have to happen that seems very complicated today.

In 2013, Zack Snyder started the DCEU with Man of Steel, then released Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and was unable to finish Justice League. Luckily and after pressure from fans, HBO Max released its version of the film. But unfortunately the story falls short, especially with everything regarding Darkseid. So many are still wondering if we will see Justice League 2.

Now, Zack Snyder has recently been asked if there is any possibility of him making Justice League 2 and the visionary director has set a condition: “If Netflix had the rights to the characters from my DC universe, of course I would do it, absolutely”.

That is not going to happen.

Although it has been rumored that Netflix could pick up the rights to the DCEU, Warner Bros. is currently rebooting the DC Comics characters under the leadership of James Gunn. The first film they will release will be Superman: Legacy and actor David Corenswet will play Clark Kent. So, they are not going to allow there to be a version in the cinema and for Henry Cavill to have new adventures like Man of Steel on Netflix.

Although, the president of Netflix Films, Scott Stuber, has always admitted that he would love to have the rights to those characters: “Obviously we would love to license it at some point. We would love to have it so fans can experience Zack more. The more Zack we have, the better we are.”

That’s why they’ve practically given him a blank check to make his own version of Star Wars. I am referring to Rebel Moon, a film that will premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

