The director of the new Netflix space saga wants to continue expanding his universe beyond cinema.

Many of those who have already seen Zack Snyder's new film, Rebel Moon, have been able to realize the many similarities of this with the saga of Star Wars the George Lucas. YOUSome similarities that the director does not hide and that he does not even hesitate to embrace. Well, like his predecessor, it also seeks to expand his universe beyond the screens.

Well, as he revealed to Variety during the premiere of the Netflix film, the universe of Rebel Moon will continue to grow with a comic, a mobile game and a photography book. That's for starters, because Syder has recognized that what he would really like to make is a great game for a video game console.

While the comic is going to be an expansion of the Rebel Moon universe, Zack Snyder's first book is going to be a compilation of black and white photographs made by the director during the filming of the Netflix movie. However, these are not the only surprises that Syder has up his sleeve.

“The story that begins this film is a bit long, pSo in April we are going to release the next one, which is much crazier“Said Snyder, “I think it will be great for viewers to be able to have this second part in such a short time. And after this, we have a few more ideas up our sleeves. It is going to be very fun”.

Zack Snyder's dream casting

Asked what his dream casting would be for the next Rebel Moon films, Snyder remained cautious although he finally revealed what his dream was. “I'm ashamed to dream high. But I think if I could get LeBron James to appear in the next movie… I know it's crazy, but… we'll see how the story develops.”

Rebel Moon – Part 1: Fire Girl is now available on Netflix, although at the moment only the version for ages 12 and up is available and not the director's version.