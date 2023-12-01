Warner Bros. Pictures

The use of bots to support Zack Snyder’s Snyder Cut was a very serious controversy. And now the filmmaker offers his own explanation.

Zack Snyder has spoken about using bots to support his Snyder Cut. The director faced serious allegations over the alleged use of automated accounts to support his Justice League director’s move to cut him. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker responded to these reports by arguing that the successful outcome of his endeavor should not be questioned. “The movie was made,” he noted. He then added that if bots were used to achieve this, then it doesn’t matter. Ultimately, the film exists thanks to those aforementioned efforts.

These reports are based on findings that suggest that Zack Snyder fans used bots to support the Snyder Cut. An initial report from The Wrap, citing Tweetbinder, revealed that at events like the Oscars “Fan Favorite” awards, voting showed high participation from automated accounts. All of those bots cast apparently fake votes in support of the director’s films.

Evidence of the fraudulent use of bots in the campaign

These data from bots de Zack Snyder and the aforementioned Snyder Cut included unusual spikes in voting. In fact, thousands of votes were recorded in a single day, in contrast to the usual daily numbers. Additionally, a University of Maryland professor cited in the report noted that the activities of these accounts appeared to be a result of automation. In any case, these were not human users. Therefore, they were bots.

A later Rolling Stone report delved into the hashtag that supported Zack Snyder’s Snyder Cut. The report highlighted that at least 13 percent of the accounts involved in the online conversation about the DC Comics movie that they defended on social media were allegedly fake.

