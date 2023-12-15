Discover how the story of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon begins in the pages of a comic book, setting the stage for the Netflix film

In the confines of the cinematic universe and the comic book cosmos, a new legend emerges. Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe is not just a title; It is a portal to a world where duty and destiny collide.

The dawn of a cosmic epic

Just months after its release on Netflix, Rebel Moon is sparking the interest of fans and critics. But what's behind this space odyssey directed by Snyder? The answer lies in the panels of a comic: House of the Bloodaxe, whose first intense look was revealed by Titan Comics.

Written by Mags Visaggio and with art by Clark Bint, the comic delves into the life of the leader of the Bloodaxe family on the planet Shasu. Faced with an imminent war, he must fight not only external enemies, but also internal and family conflicts. In these pages, a narrative of peace, honor and leadership is woven.

A look at the pages

Titan has shared four full pages from House of the Bloodaxe #1. Each vignette is a testament to narrative and artistic talent, promising a story that balances emotional tension with explosive action.

The series is notable not only for its narrative, but also for its collectible covers. Artists such as Artgerm, Rafael Albuquerque, Baldemar Rivas, Andrea Olimpieri and Federico Bertoni have contributed their unique vision, creating variants that are in themselves works of art.

The depth of the protagonist of House of the Bloodaxe

The central figure of House of the Bloodaxe is more than just a leader; He is he epitome of infighting and responsibility. This character, whose name still resonates with mystery, carries the weight of an entire planet. His journey is a reflection of universal conflicts: power versus justice, family versus obligation. Through his eyes, readers explore not only the vast expanses of space, but also the abysses of the human soul.

This character becomes a mirror of legendary figures, both of the science fiction and mythology, drawing parallels with icons like Luke Skywalker or even Greek tragic heroes. His narrative not only sets the stage for the film but also stands as a stand-alone tale, rich in nuance and emotion. This comic promises to be a journey not only through space, but through the human psyche, exploring universal themes that resonate beyond its fictional universe.

Furthermore, the creation of this character is not accidental. Inspired by icons of science fiction and classical mythology, Snyder and his team have woven a story that transcends the typical tale of heroes and villains. A narrative is glimpsed that defies expectations, inviting readers on a journey that goes beyond space battles, towards an emotional and philosophical odyssey. This comic is not just a prelude to the movie; It is a masterpiece in itself.

From streaming to pages

The jump from film to comic is imminent. Premiering on Netflix on December 22, 2023, the film promises to be a milestone in Snyder's filmography. With an all-star cast including Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou and Anthony Hopkins, this space adventure will also enjoy a short theatrical release.

The journey does not end here. A sequel is already on the way, scheduled for April 2024. Meanwhile, House of the Bloodaxe #1 will hit comic book shelves on January 10, 2024, marking the beginning of a saga that promises to be as vast as the universe itself .