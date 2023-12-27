The hate that Zack Snyder receives, how does the filmmaker feel about it? Does he pay attention to those comments? The director speaks for the first time about the controversy surrounding his figure.

Zack Snyder has spoken for the first time about the hate he receives. The filmmaker, recognized for his DC Comics films and recently for Rebel Moon – Part 1: Fire Girl on Netflix, has been confused by being labeled a “polarizing figure” in the film industry. Despite having a solid group of followers, his work has been the subject of strong criticism for years.

Famous for the successful campaign that led to the release of the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, Zack Snyder has faced harsh and often divisive criticism. Although there are those who fervently support him, others are equally critical of his films. In a recent interview with The Atlantic, he expressed his bewilderment at the perception that his works are so controversial.

“What did I do to be hated?” the director asked.

The Rebel Moon director admitted to feeling bewildered by the fact of being considered “loved or hated.” In fact, Zack Snyder asked himself how he could even be hated. On the other hand, he spoke about the current evolution of the superhero film landscape and admitted to feeling a kind of “fatigue,” describing this genre as a dead end and suggesting that sometimes there is excessive saturation in the stories of these characters.

Despite the criticism, Zack Snyder's films have generated a lot of interest among the public. This is the case of Rebel Moon, which became the number one movie on Netflix, attracting a large audience. Although opinions about his films are often mixed, his ability to generate debate and attract public attention is undeniable.

Despite the perception of polarization, Zack Snyder continues to expand his work. He has plans for a third Rebel Moon movie and other ways to expand the franchise, including an animated series. He is expected to continue developing content for Netflix, even if his films continue to be viewed as controversial by some viewers and critics.

