Director Zack Snyder has revealed that he has regained the rights to Blood and Ashes, a film that began as a sequel to 300

Zack Snyder wrote the script for Blood and Ashes, a film that began as a sequel to 300 and 300: Rise of an Empire, and was one of the last projects the filmmaker worked on before officially leaving Warner Bros., after all what happened with Justice League. However what he presented was quite different from a 300 sequel.

Blood and Ashes, which he partially wrote while filming Army of the Dead for Netflix in 2019, ended up focusing on the relationship between Alexander the Great and his second-in-command, Haphaestion. It was a gay love story that was also an ancient Greek war epic, one she said then-Warner executive Courtenay Valenti liked and championed.

The studio, as expected, given the subject matter and the tense circumstances between the company and the filmmaker following his departure from Justice League, ultimately did not greenlight the project.

But this film could have a new opportunity, as Zack Snyder recently revealed to THR that he, his wife and producing partner, Deborah Snyder, have recovered the rights and are free to make the film with another studio.

“We got the rights back so we can do it if we want,” Snyder said during an interview with THR. “I don’t know what the market is for an incredibly homoerotic, super violent, super sexual movie. But maybe it’s perfect.”

However, what we will no longer get to see is the adaptation of Howard Chaykin’s controversial comic, Black Kiss. Snyder had the rights to the comic, published in the late 1980s, and had attempted to adapt it as a television series, even writing a pilot.

“Nobody wanted to do it,” Snyder says. “It was too strange. We really tried too.”

Ostensibly a hardcore erotic story set in Los Angeles, the story caused quite a stir at the time by featuring a transgender femme fatale, skewering religious figures, killing children, giving readers giant doses of sex, violence, and even some vampires.

Stone Quarry, the label Snyder runs with Deborah and longtime partner Wesley Coller, has an overall film deal with Netflix, for whom he is developing sequels and spin-offs to Army of the Dead and the Rebel Moon sequel (with a third in the script stage). But Snyder’s need to tell stories extends beyond his on-screen projects. Snyder is obsessed with storytelling and mythology, imbuing the objects around him with his own stories.

What do you think about the news? Would you like to see Blood and Ashes?

Fuente: THR

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams’ music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.