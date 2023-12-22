With Rebel Moon just released on Netflix, Zack Snyder is already thinking about upcoming projects and has an idea about a film focused on a young James Bond.

Starting today we have the new movie available in the Netflix catalog. Zack SnyderRebel Moon: Part 1: The Fire Girl, the first installment of the filmmaker's ambitious project on the streaming platform that, once again, has critics and audiences divided.

Despite this, the director already has other projects in mind that he would like to direct, and one of them has to do with the famous James Bond spy saga.

The director of Rebel Moon is interested in a film about a young 007

Right now the franchise James Bond is a bit slow after No Time to Die, the film that marked both the closure of this cinematographic reboot and the end of Daniel Craig in the role of the MI6 secret agent in the service of Her Majesty.

It is not surprising that the director of Rebel Moon is interested in getting behind the cameras with the franchise. In fact, he admits that he already has an idea in mind about how he could continue the James Bond saga: taking it back to its origins.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

“It would be great to see a 20-year-old James Bond. The humble roots it comes from. Any trauma from youth that allows you to be James Bond. There has to be something there,” comments the director in a recent interview for The Atlantic.

Of course, it is a good time for those responsible for the franchise to pursue a prequel that in turn serves as a reboot of the saga with a new actor to play James Bond, although it is still not clear who the lucky one will be. to take on the role of agent 007.

Rebel Moon: Part 1: The Fire Girl It is available in the catalog of Netflix starting today, December 22, 2023. Would you like Zack Snyder to make a film focused on a young James Bond? Tell us in our comments section.

Other interesting articles:

The public loves it and the critics hate it: this is how Zack Snyder's new film has been received Directors who have never shot a horror film but who would surely triumph in the genre

And also

Discover more about José Carlos Pozo, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more