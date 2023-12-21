Zack Snyder plays a lot of Fortnite, and is a big fan of the popular video game

After revealing earlier this year that he is a fan of FortniteZack Snyder now comments that he would like to direct a film adaptation of the popular video game.

Zack Snyder would be willing to make a Fortnite movie

During an interview, Snyder was asked if he would be interested in directing a Fortnite film, to which the filmmaker responded affirmatively.

“Of course. I really wanted to make some Fortnite skins for the Rebel Moon movie, first of all, as the most obviously basic entry. But yeah, look, Fortnite is an incredible world, and it's an incredible distraction for me. But it's really cool, and the alchemy they've created there is really unique. When I started playing it, I thought I knew what it was, and then it was something completely different. You definitely don't know. You can definitely never say never, that's my mantra in this business.”

It's quite strange that someone with a style as particular as Snyder likes Fortnite, but this is an example that many times people's tastes are unpredictable.

Currently, Snyder is very busy with everything related to the world of Rebel Moon, the first part of which comes to Netflix this December 22nd.