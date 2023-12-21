We review the box office of visionary director Zack Snyder's films to find out if he has had a successful career or costs movie studios money.

Zack Snyder is a director who has many very loyal fans but also many haters, so it is interesting to see if he is really a successful director or not. Something that we can find out thanks to the box office, because generally his films are not aimed at winning awards, but rather at delivering a good dose of entertainment to viewers.

What has caught my attention most when I have reviewed his filmography is that he has released very few films in theaters. Since Zack Snyder began in the world of video clips until his film debut in Dawn of the Dead in 2004, but almost 20 years later he has only released 8 films in the big theater and that I have added Justice League (2017) which He was unable to finish and was replaced by Joss Whedon.

Although it must be remembered that it had its own version of Justice League on HBO Max in 2021 and has currently partnered with Netflix where it has released Army of the Dead (2021) and we will soon see 2 installments of Rebel Moon (2023 and 2024).

So I have doubts… Is he really a successful director in terms of box office numbers?

First we leave you the list of all the films that Zack Snyder has released in theaters with their budget and their collection.

Justice League (2017) – Budget 300 M – Collection 661 M. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – Budget 250 M – Collection 874 M. Man of Steel (2013) – Budget 225 M – Collection 670 M.Sucker Punch (2011) – Budget 82 M – Collection 89 M.Ga 'Hoole The Legend of the Guardians (2010) – Budget 80 M – Collection 140 M.Watchmen (2009) – Budget 130 M – Collection 185 M.300 (2006) – Budget 65 M – Collection 456 M.Dawn of the Dead ( 2004) – Budget 26 M – Collection 102 M.

As we can see, his films usually raise more than they cost. So, plus point for Zack Snyder. But we must keep in mind that to know if a theatrical release is profitable, these accounts are not valid. Since the budget must be multiplied by two. Because one thing is the money invested in production and another is the total, since you have to add the distribution and the part that the cinemas keep.

Therefore, we are going to do the calculations to find out which is Zack Snyder's most successful film.

Justice League (2017): +61 MBatman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016): +374 MMan of Steel (2013): +220 MSucker Punch (2011): -75 MGa'Hoole The Legend of the Guardians (2010): -20 MWatchmen (2009): -75 M300 (2006): +236 MDawn of the Dead (2004): +50 M

Is he successful or a failure?

So, except for the period from 2009 to 2001 where he released Watchmen, Ga'Hoole The Guardians and Sucker Punch, director Zack Snyder is usually profitable. Another different thing is that a film where 2 titans of comics and popular culture, such as Batman and Superman, meet for the first time, would have to have exceeded 1,000 million. Since other DC Comics installments have achieved it such as Aquaman (1,152 million in 2018), Joker (1,078 million in 2019), The Dark Knight (1,029 million in 2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (1,114 million in 2012) .

The conclusion is complex. Zack Snyder usually tends to be profitable, but it's not like he is the most successful director in the industry. But what is clear is that he arouses passions, whether for the good or the bad, and very few directors in the world can say that.

