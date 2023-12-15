The director of the new Netflix cinematic event, Zack Snyder, has highlighted that the more adult version of Rebel Moon is more fun and subversive

Zack Snyder, the director of 'Rebel Moon', praises the adult version of the film, describing it as “fun and subversive.” This revelation has ignited the interest of the public, who have been aware of the multiple versions of 'Rebel Moon' almost since the film was announced.. Snyder has been very transparent about the fact that each film will have more than one version, highlighting that the adult version will not simply add blood and strong language, but will present significant differences in its content.

Rebel Moon: A new cinematic vision

Snyder shares that for the first time he was able to plan a film with the freedom of knowing that an adult version would exist. “It was a collaboration, not a fight,” Snyder says. He expresses great pride in the PG-13 version, aimed at a broader audience, which he says, “satisfies a mythical and timeless scope.”. However, the adult version is described as “funny and subversive,” a rarity in large-scale science fiction cinema.

'Rebel Moon' was screened for a wide group of critics recently, and the first reactions on social networks are mostly positive, although not exempt from criticism. Some comments suggest the usual challenges of films structured in two parts. The movie will be released soon, and although Snyder's fans are likely to receive it with enthusiasm, it remains to be seen if it will convince those who are not yet fans of his work.

Rebel Moon's Expansive Universe

Starting December 22, Netflix will present 'Rebel Moon – Part One: A Son of Fire', a two-part cinematic event that has taken decades to come to fruition.. Directed by Zack Snyder, known for films such as '300', 'Man of Steel' and 'Army of the Dead', 'Rebel Moon' tells the story of Kora (Sofia Boutella), who after crash-landing on a remote moon, begins a new life among a peaceful community of farmers. However, the tranquility is threatened when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover that the farmers have sold their crops to the Bloodaxes, led by Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher. .

Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a kind-hearted but naïve farmer in matters of war, They embark on a journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes. Along the way, they gather a diverse group of warriors: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), Nemesis (Doona Bae), Tarak (Staz Nair) and Milius (E. Duffy), all united by a common need for redemption. Meanwhile, on Veldt, Jimmy (voice of Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanical protector, awakens with a new purpose. This newly formed group of revolutionaries must learn to trust and fight as one before Earthmother's armies come to destroy them.

Beyond Rebel Moon

“Rebel Moon”, beyond its promising film adaptation, also extends to the world of comics, adding an additional narrative dimension to its universe. This comic, created under the supervision of Zack Snyder, further explores the backgrounds and side stories of key characters., offering a more enriched experience to fans. Through its pages, hidden aspects of the plot are revealed and the mythology and politics of this science fiction universe are delved into.

With an art style that captures the visual essence of the film, the comic allows readers to dive deeper into the world of “Rebel Moon.”, providing a complementary and expansive experience. Snyder fans and science fiction enthusiasts will find these comics a rich source of visual narrative and an essential complement to the film saga.