Justice League director Zack Snyder shares why he's not interested in working with Gunn

Is the world tired of superheroes? This question, which resonates in the halls of Hollywood, finds an unexpected echo in the words of Zack Snyder, the visionary behind Justice League and Rebel Moon. In a recent interview with The Atlantic, Snyder confesses to sharing this “fatigue” towards comic book adaptations, describing them as a narrative dead end.

Goodbye to DC?

Snyder, known for starting the DCEU with Man of Steel, does not seem to be in a hurry to return to this universe. Contrary to what fans might expect, the director rejects the idea of ​​knocking on James Gunn's door to direct another DC film. His focus now is on creating original IPs that resonate and are innovative, as evidenced by his latest project, Rebel Moon.

Despite mixed reviews, Rebel Moon, especially its first installment A Child of Fire, has managed to garner attention on Netflix. This success has led to the planning of a sequel, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, as well as comics, spin-off shows, and even a video game. Snyder remains steadfast in his vision, seeking to offer something more than the traditional superhero film formula.

You don't need superheroes

Rebel Moon introduces us to a mosaic of unique characters, from Kora (Sofia Boutella), an Imperium deserter, to Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a mercenary pilot. Each character brings their story and abilities to this epic fight for the survival of a peaceful colony at the edge of the galaxy. Snyder invites us on a journey where redemption and revenge are intertwined in a rich and complex narrative.

Snyder's reflection on superhero fatigue is not only a criticism of the genre, but also a call for innovation in cinema. Are we seeing a change in public preferences? Is this the beginning of the end for comic book movies as we know them? Only time and the box office will be able to answer these questions.

From superheroes to their own universes

In the current cinema panorama, Zack Snyder represents a figure of transition and evolution. Since his inception with 300 and Man of Steel, Snyder has demonstrated a unique ability to visually bring comics and fantasy worlds to life. However, his recent inclination toward creating original universes, such as Rebel Moon, signals a significant shift in his career. This change reflects not only his growth as a filmmaker, but also his response to a market saturated with comic book adaptations.

Comparatively, the Netflix film distances itself from the aesthetics and themes of DC superhero films. Here, Snyder explores a narrative that is more personal and less restricted by genre expectations. The development of characters like Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, and the construction of an entirely new universe demonstrate his ability to innovate beyond the boundaries established by his previous works. With Rebel Moon, Snyder not only reinvents himself, but also challenges audiences to embark on new cinematic adventures.

Meanwhile, Snyder, the director of Justice League, 300, Watchmen and Man of Steel among others, continues to chart his own path, defying expectations and exploring new cinematic horizons. With his most recent Space Opera along with all the works derived from it and his future projects, Snyder is not only looking to escape the established mold, but also to set a new standard in visual storytelling. His journey, far from ending, is just beginning.