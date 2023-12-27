Zack Snyder (cordonpress)

Visionary director Zack Snyder talks about the current state of superhero cinema and whether he wants to return to this film genre.

For some time now there has been a certain fatigue in superhero films and it is something that is noticeable when seeing that films of this genre are grossing less at the box office. Very clear examples from this year are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Blue Beetle, The Marvels or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. So it is interesting to know Zack Snyder's opinion, since he has been in charge of 3 DC Comics films such as Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and his version of League of Justice (2021).

Currently, Zack Snyder is promoting his Netflix movie Rebel Moon and has said about superhero movies: “I have the same fatigue. Comic book adaptations as a dead end, no longer capable of telling independent stories. “No one believes they are going to see a one-off superhero movie.”

The director does not want to return to DC Comics.

“I'm not going to knock on James Gunn's door and say, 'Bro, shoot me one of those sweet movies.' The holy grail is original intellectual property that you create, that resonates and is cool.” Zack Snyder said.

This is precisely what he has done with Rebel Moon, he has created an entire universe mixing concepts from The 7 Samurai, Star Wars and DUNE. For now, there is a movie that can already be enjoyed on Netflix, but also, in a few months they will release the sequel. Without forgetting, the story will be expanded with comics and an animated series.

Rebel Moon de Zack Snyder de Netflix

Do you think like Zack Snyder and think there is fatigue in superhero movies? Leave me your comments below. It should be remembered that James Gunn is now planning a new reboot of DC Comics and the first film will be Superman: Legacy (2025).

Source TA.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.