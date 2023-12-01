Zack Snyder has tried to stay away from the controversy generated by his community, but recently he wanted to give his opinion on everything caused by bots at the awards

In the world of cinema, few things have caused as much stir as the famous “Snyder Cut” of the movie “The Justice League”. Recently, Zack Snyder, the mastermind behind this project, has been involved in a controversy involving the using bots to support your version of the movie. This situation has generated an intense debate among fans and critics of the film world.

The controversy centers on the alleged use of automated accounts, known as bots, to boost the popularity of the Snyder Cut. Reports from The Wrap and Rolling Stone suggest that a significant amount of online activity related to Snyder’s version came from non-human accounts. For example, during the Oscars “Fan Favorite” awards, there was a abnormally high participation of these accountscasting votes that supported Snyder’s films.

Zack Snyder’s response

Faced with these accusations, Zack Snyder has offered his perspective. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director commented that, Regardless of the method, the result – the making of your version of the film – is what truly matters.. According to him, if bots played some role in this achievement, that should not detract from the final product.

This situation raises several important questions. First, there is the question of authenticity in online support campaigns. To what extent does the intervention of bots influence the public perception of a film or a director? Furthermore, there is the issue of ethics in marketing strategies. Is it acceptable to use automated accounts to promote a film project?

Impact on the DC Universe and beyond

This case not only affects the reputation of Zack Snyder and his Snyder Cut, but could also have Wider implications in the film industry. In an environment where social media plays a crucial role in promoting films, the integrity of these platforms becomes essential.

As the discussion continues, one thing is clear: the Snyder Cut of “Justice League” remains a topic of great interest and debate. The bot controversy has added another layer to this fascinating storyone that will continue to evolve over time.

Other Controversies in the Snyderverse

He Snyderverso, a term coined to refer to the DC Comics cinematic universe created by Zack Snyder, has not been without controversy beyond the case of the bots. These controversies have ranged from creative decisions to disagreements with the studio, Warner Bros.

One of the most notable controversies was the Zack Snyder’s departure from the original production of “Justice League”. Snyder left the project due to a personal tragedy, and Joss Whedon was hired to complete the film. This decision led to significant changes in the tone and direction of the film, something that was not well received by many fans, who demanded Snyder’s original version, giving rise to the Snyder Cut movement.

Another important controversy involved Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg. Fisher accused Joss Whedon of abusive behavior on set and criticized Warner Bros. for its handling of the situation. These accusations highlighted work culture and ethics issues in the production of major studio films.

Furthermore, there have been disagreements about the future direction of the Snyderverse. Many fans have called for Snyder to continue developing his vision for the DC universe, while Warner Bros. has taken a different path, sparking debates about the coherence and future of these superhero franchises.

He Snyderverse has been fertile ground for debates and controversiesboth in terms of production and creativity, reflecting the tensions inherent in making large-scale film projects in the modern era.