Following the weak box office of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Marvels, Zack Snyder addresses where the origin of superhero film “fatigue” lies.

Although it still has its audience, the cine of superheroes is not having its best moment in theaters. We have good proof of this in the recent releases The Marvels and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where both Marvel like DC have had a disappointing reception at the box office.

Without checking if things go back to Deadpool 3 and Superman: Legacy, Zack Snyderthe director who initiated the DC Extended Universe with Man of Steel, he addresses the current public disinterest following the recent demise of the DCEU to perform a fresh reboot.

What is the origin of “superhero fatigue”

In a recent interview with The Atlantic, Snyder has dropped that the disappearance of the current DC Cinematic Universe is proof that fans are increasingly tired of the genre.

The filmmaker claims that the origin of this “superhero fatigue” is partly because movies no longer have independent stories and each installment is a mandatory precursor to the next. With so many movies released, consider that fans are already tired of this formula.

“I have the same fatigue. Nobody thinks they're going to see a single superhero movie,” says Zack Snyder, who says that superhero movies are now like “a dead end.”

At the moment the director is focused on Rebel Moon, his new film on Netflix which, despite criticism, has become a success on the streaming platform.

Nevertheless, Snyder admits he is still interested in DC characters and says he is open to continuing the saga on Netflixbut for now let James Gunn prepare his reboot of the DC Extended Universe.

“I'm not going to knock on James Gunn's door and say, 'Man, make one of those sweet movies,'” Snyder says on the subject.

Rebel Moon (Part 1): The Girl of Fire is available in the catalog of Netflix from December 22, 2023, while Rebel Moon (Part 2): The warrior who leaves marks It joins the platform on April 19, 2024. Do you agree with Zack Snyder's statements about the “fatigue” of superhero movies?