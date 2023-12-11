Director Zack Snyder is about to release Rebel Moon on Netflix and has revealed his favorite film of 2023. Do you agree with his choice?

What is the best movie of 2023? Difficult decision, but Zack Snyder is clear and chooses Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The story tells the life of one of the most influential people of the 20th century, since he is considered the father of the atomic bomb.

Zack Snyder also answers other quick questions where he makes his tastes clear.

The last movie you saw: Chinatown (1974) by Roman Polanski. Set in the 1930s, it follows a detective who is hired for an adultery case and becomes embroiled in a conspiracy.

Movie that made you cry: Empire of the Sun (1987). Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring a young Christian Bale. Set during World War II, it explains how a boy must survive the Japanese occupation.

Movie you most want to see this month or next year: The zone of interest (2023). Directed by Jonathan Glazer, it tells the story of a Nazi commander who tries to create his ideal home next to Auschwitz.

The film that inspired you the most as a director: Star Wars (1977). The installment that began the most important film saga in cinema and that impacted so many current filmmakers in their childhood. Although Zack Snyder also chose Ran (1985), Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece set in medieval Japan.

What is Rebel Moon about?

Now Zack Snyder will release his own version of Star Wars, as he has prepared a very epic space story about a young woman who only wants a peaceful life but must look for warriors to confront an evil Empire.

Rebel Moon the Netflix

En el reparto destacan Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Cary Elwes, Anthony Hopkins, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Cleopatra Coleman, Corey Stoll y Stuart Martin.

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon will be released on December 22, 2023.

