Zack Snyder (cordonpress)

Visionary director Zack Snyder reveals secrets of his distinctive way of filmmaking.

If Zack Snyder’s films are distinguished by something, it is for their visual proposal, their great action scenes and their slow motions. But… How does he choose when he uses this resource? The answer is that the decision is totally “intuitive”.

In fact, he likes to shoot the scene he wants in slow motion and what he doesn’t like is slowing it down in post-production.

This is how the director himself explains it:

“What I don’t like to do, what I’ve never done and try not to do, is slow down anything that was shot at another frame rate. For example, if I were shooting something at 24 frames, I would never say, Oh, let’s slow it down so it looks like slow motion. The only reason we did something similar to that in Watchmen, in the title sequence, was because we had that fake slow motion because we couldn’t get the cameras. At that time, there was no Phantom, it was just Photo-Sonic. So to get like 1000 frames, we had the actors act like they were in slower motion than they actually were, so that’s what we were thinking. Then in CG you would do the spit or the caps to make it look like it was super slow.” Zack Snyder said.

What happens when you’re not sure if you want slow motion in a scene?

Zack Snyder shoots in slow motion and then speeds it up in post-production. That’s how he explains it.

“Film it in slow motion anyway and then decide whether to put it back to 24 frames per second afterwards. I may not use it, but I want to make sure I don’t have to slow down something I shot at 24 frames. “I just couldn’t do that because I don’t like the way it looks.”

Zack Snyder

Now, Zack Snyder will release Rebel Moon on Netflix, a very epic science fiction film that will surely have a lot of slow motion. Do you want to see it? Remember that it premieres on December 22 on the Netflix platform.

Source: Collider.

