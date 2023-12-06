Zack Snyder explains why Army of the Dead doesn’t need more footage

In an exclusive interview with Collider, acclaimed director Zack Snyder shared fascinating details about his work with Netflix, especially in regards to his recent project, Army of the Dead. This collaboration with the streaming platform revealed a creative synergy rare in the industry, leading Snyder to state that his film does not need a director’s cut.

The unique Netflix experience

Netflix, known for its innovative approach to the world of entertainment, gave Snyder almost complete creative freedom on Army of the Dead. This opening allowed the director to incorporate all of his ideas except one: a particular shot of a zombie that had to be removed. This level of support is a testament to Netflix’s commitment to its directors’ vision, leading Snyder to feel that the version of Army of the Dead that reached audiences is the most complete and faithful to his original idea. .

Not only was the film a hit on the streaming platform, but it also spawned a prequel, an animated prequel, and a planned sequel. These developments highlight the film’s popularity and impact on the streaming platform. Additionally, Snyder is preparing for his next film on the platform, Rebel Moon, which will also have a director’s cut. Unlike the zombie movie, for Rebel Moon, the company has already planned and financed this extended version from the beginning, an approach that pleasantly surprised Snyder.

Comparison with other works by Snyder

In the zombie film, Dave Bautista takes on a crucial role, carrying the film with a performance powerful and nuanced. His character, Scott Ward, a veteran mercenary, leads a team on a dangerous heist in the middle of a zombie apocalypse in Las Vegas. Bautista, known for his impressive wrestling career and action movie roles, brings a unexpected emotional depth to his character, which has been praised by critics and fans alike. Her performance in the film stands out among her previous roles, showing her versatility and ability to carry a large-scale film.

When comparing the first production for Netflix with other Snyder films, such as Justice League or 300, a difference is observed. evolution in his management style. While his previous works often required extended cuts to satisfy his artistic vision, in ‘Army of the Dead’, Snyder achieves perfect synergy with the platform, resulting in a work that feels complete in the original version of he. This film marks a turning point in Snyder’s career, proving that he can create complete and satisfactory works within the confines of a streaming production, something that was not always possible in their previous projects.

A particular case

Snyder reflected on his experience working on Army of the Dead compared to Rebel Moon. With the former, the film that reached viewers is essentially the director’s cut, as it represents Snyder’s complete and unfettered vision. This is a rare case in his filmography, as many of his previous works have required extended versions to fulfill his original vision.

Army of the Dead’s track record on the big N and Snyder’s unique relationship with the platform highlight a significant shift in the way directors and streaming services can collaborate. This not only benefits creators, allowing them to fully express their artistic vision, but also enriches the viewer experience, delivering films that are true to the vision of their creators. Snyder, with his zombie movie experience, exemplifies this new era of creative freedom and collaboration in film.