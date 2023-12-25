Zack Snyder's epic space odyssey continues and gives no ground to subtlety: just three days after the release of Rebel Moon (Part One): Fire Girl is already beginning to heat up the atmosphere with a view to The second half of his mammoth blockbuster for Netflix. We already knew the release date, announced for April 2024. Now we have also seen what it looks like.

The director of Army of the Dead or his own version of Justice League reinvents the story of The Seven Samurai very much in its own way and, in the process, saved itself for Rebel Moon (Part Two): The warrior who leaves marks the final big fireworks in the form of a super battle. One that appears between preparations and threats in its first official trailer.

Along with the trailer for this second and final part, Netflix also offered the synopsis of this film that will be released only on the streaming video platform. The short story is that a group of rebels prepare the peaceful inhabitants of a small town to face the forces of a huge army. Whatever happens, the show is guaranteed.

Rebel Moon (Part Two): The Warrior Who Leaves Marks picks up the epic saga of Kora and the combatants who have survived. At this point, they are willing to sacrifice everything and fight with the brave inhabitants of Veldt to defend what was once a peaceful town and now a new home for those who lost theirs in the fight against Motherworld.

On the eve of the confrontation, the warriors come face to face with their past and reveal their reasons for fighting. And so, as the Kingdom attempts to quell the incipient rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, new heroes emerge, and legends are born.

Saying that Snyder is inspired by Akira Kurosawa's film (or its Western counterpart called The magnificent 7) is something delicate. The basis and general ideas are there, of course, but in the end it ends up sweeping home in terms of the script, the creation of characters and the visual excess. And that is neither good nor bad, but pure fanservice served raw for fans of the filmmaker.

In any case, the explosive resolution of this space odyssey will take a little while to arrive, although not as long as the margins between two premieres on the big screen: with the first part already available on Netflix, Rebel Moon (Part Two): The Warrior Who Leaves Marks can be seen starting April 19, 2024. And then what? Well, its creator and director is already rubbing her hands thinking about launching her own Snyder Cut of the two films.

