Zac Efron’s new movie, The Iron Claw, is being really liked by those who have already seen it.

Directed by Sean Durkin and starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man), Maura Tierney (ER), Grady Wilson and Holt McCallany (Mindhunter).

The film The Iron Claw is based on the life of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow From their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek immortality on sport’s biggest stage.

The film looks very good, but… What do critics think about The Iron Claw? Will it be worth going to the cinema to see it? How is Zac Efron’s performance as Kevin Von Erich? Now we will find out. But it has debuted with a 91% on RottenTomatoes, which is a brutal figure.

First reviews.

The Iron Claw

Just as Raging Bull (1980) is not a boxing film, but a drama about boxing, The Iron Claw is a drama about professional wrestling.

A moving tribute to professional wrestling and its practitioners.

Sean Durkin is a filmmaker clearly capable of telling such an undeniably emotional story with the clearest vision.

Who are these characters? Durkin seems to assume that they are as fascinating to us as they are to him, rather than engaging us in his long-dormant enthusiasm.

Writer-director Sean Durkin’s third feature shares with his first two a fascination with the darker aspects of human nature, but there’s a newfound tenderness that makes this crushing drama even more moving.

The cast of The Iron Claw is strong in every aspect, from the main stars to the supporting players.

Durkin may have a broad diagnosis of the Von Erichs’ fate, but he also appreciates their commitment and a spiritual, almost Malickian curiosity regarding their very existence.

The Iron Claw, while heartbreaking and devastating, also tells a story of unconditional love between brothers. The acting, editing, cinematography and writing are top notch. This one will break you.

It’s an amazing emotional mountain. Stunning in pacing, editing, and acting, this look at a tragic life too painful to believe is true makes its audience feel every moment in an almost unimaginable way.

Sean Durkin delivers a melodramatic sports biopic that upends the genre’s typical rhythms with this powerful and profound story of a family striving for greatness at a terrible cost. Tremendous cinematography and Zac Efron’s best performance so far fuel this tragic story.

Watch trailer

The Iron Claw will be released on February 16, 2024.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.