Zachary Levi’s performance in Shazam 2 was highly criticized and now he responds to all the negative comments.

The first installment of 2019 was a breath of fresh air for the superhero genre and it was very popular. For this reason, they made the sequel that did not have the expected success, since it has only raised 133 million dollars worldwide. Since Shazam 2 was in theaters, a lot of criticism has arisen of actor Zachary Levi, since he is the one who has tried the most to defend the work he had done.

In a recent interview Zachary Levi has defended his performance in Shazam 2: “From the first movie to the second, I tried to age him the way Billy ages, you know, in his real younger teenager form. Inside, he is getting older too.” The actor explained in SR.

The character was less liked in the sequel.

“Obviously in the first movie he was like 15, and in the second he’s 17 or almost 18. So I tried to address that and incorporate it into the character, which, ironically, in a way, made him feel almost like a little bit. more immature.” Zachary Levi continued.

“But that’s because when he’s 15, he doesn’t try to be a cool guy, when he’s 17, he tries to be a cool guy, he tries to be the leader and he tries to show more of that bravery.”

Even so, he believes there will be another delivery.

“I think with the third iteration, obviously, he’d be a little older than that, so he’d bring in that extra bit of growth and maturation and wisdom and hopefully just go on some really cool adventures with some other cool DC characters. Comics“.

“Nathan Fillion and I have been friends for a long time, and I think a Green Lantern/Shazam buddy comedy would be a lot of fun. So, I don’t know, something like that.” Zachary Levi said.

Did you like Shazam 2? To me it seemed worse than the first, since it lost its charm by trying to make something bigger. However, I wouldn’t mind if they did a third one. Although, I am more interested in your opinion that you can leave me in comments.

