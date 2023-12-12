The current state of the DC Universe in cinema is so unclear that even Zachary Levi is confused

The star that gives life to Shazam, Zachary Levitalks about the actors who will continue in the DC Universe after the premiere of the second part of Aquaman.

Zachary Levi is also confused

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Levi was asked if he would like to be chosen to play a new role in the DCUsince some of the actors of the old DC Universe They were chosen to give life to different characters. Although he seems confused at first, Levi finally answered the question.

“What do you mean by new character? (Levi hears the explanation that Jason Momoa is rumored to be playing someone else, while Sean Gunn has been cast as Maxwell Lord.) But Sean never established himself in the DC Universe. I mean, he’s played Marvel characters, but this is his first DC character… (The interviewer explains his roles in The Suicide Squad) Oh, in The Suicide Squad, but those are more like cameos, I don’t. HE. Listen, when you’re the brother of the guy who runs DC, I guess you can play whoever you want. As for Jason… You mean Lobo? The only rumor I’ve heard is that Jason really wanted to play Lobo, but I don’t think that’s happening. I don’t know, maybe I will!”

Although the actor’s statements do not seek any kind of conflict, his opinion on Sean Gunn can generate controversy. However, since it was announced that Sean will be the new version of Maxwell Lord, accusations have returned to James Gunn for hiring your friends and family. Therefore, Zachary Levi’s words could be forgotten quite quickly, as the filmmaker possibly offers more roles to people very close to him, and this means more controversies.