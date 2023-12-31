Yuta Okkotsu has returned and has received an order from the High Command that could change the future of the series.

Now that Yuta Okkotsu is back, it makes us wonder what role he will have in future events.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has ended, but it has left a lot of epic moments that They will be engraved in the minds of the fans, especially those who were part of the Shibuya Incident, in which many important people died. But that's not all, because the villain of this work has also shared more details about his plan and has given some hints about what is to come.

But one of the most impressive moments that fans who do not read the manga did not expect, It was Yuta Okkotsu's return to Japan. This young man has also shown that the time he was abroad has made him grow, not only in power, but also matured his personality.

The triumphant return of Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen 2 leaves us with a big question, and it is what does it mean for the plot? What role will it have in the events of the next season? Below, we will try to answer these questions, avoiding spoilers for those who are not up to date with the manga.

Yuta Okkotsu, the Special Grade Sorcerer, has returned

As we have mentioned, facing the final stretch of the last episode of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, when the anarchy that Japan was falling into was being shown Following the release of the curses and all the actions of the main villain, it has also been revealed that Yuta Okkotsu has returned from his training abroad.

This scene was impressive, since the first thing this sorcerer has been seen doing is saving a girl's life that she had been tricked by a curse that was trying to eat her. Yuta has been calm at all times, thus demonstrating his superiority over these enemies. But, although he has matured, he has not lost his essence, because he has also comforted the little girl who was scared.

Now that Satoru Gojo is gone, having been sealed by the villain of this work, the curses will try to take advantage of this advantage to finish off the remaining sorcerers. However, Yuta's presence could be key to avoiding this, because, as Satoru himself has made clear, this young man has great potential to overcome him.

What does Yuta Okkotsu's return mean for the Jujutsu Kaisen plot?

The first thing we must make clear is that Yuta Okkotsu is one of the Special Grade Sorcerers, Considered the epitome of sorcery power in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, along with names like Satoru Gojo and Yuki Tsukumo. This, evidently, is a clear indication of his great power.

And many fans thought that Yuta Okkotsu's potential and power came from Rika, the curse that accompanied him in the Jujutsu Kaisen movie: 0so when she was exorcised, some believed that she had returned to being an ordinary sorcerer.

Although, although it is true that, after this film, he was demoted, He quickly became a Special Grade sorcerer again.proving that all his potential and power comes from himself.

In her brief appearance in the final episode of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, it has become clear that Rika continues to accompany him, but it is not the version that we all met in the movie. However, this curse is nothing more than an extension of his own power and that he uses for his strategies and rituals.

The presence of Yuta, considered by many to be the closest Sorcerer to Gojo, in potential, It means that this will be important in the next season of the anime, where he will play a decisive role, especially now that he has been named Yuji Itadori's executioner for his responsibility in the Shibuya incident.

Being a star student of Satoru Gojo, is he really on the side of the High Command? Are These are questions that will be answered in the next season, for which there is still no release date. However, it can be said that this character will have an important role in these events, especially now that a final battle against the villains is brewing.

