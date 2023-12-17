Nobara and Yuji's fight against Esou and Kechizu looks incredible in this fanart.

One of the great moments of Nobara Kugisaki and Yuji Itadori

Join the conversation

Jujutsu Kaisen is a work that has shown us on many occasions the enormous power that some of its main villains possessmaking it practically essential to analyze its weak points, the use of techniques that even carry risks for its carrier or directly Use cooperation with other sorcerers to have a chance at victory.

The fight between Yuji Itadori and Todo against Mahito perfectly exemplified the latter in the exciting meeting they had in Shibuyabut Gege Akutami already showed us how important it is to work as a team in one of the best confrontations we saw in the first season, leaving a battle to remember that also has been represented in a very special way.

Nobara Kugisaki y Yuji Itadori, representados al más puro estilo Ukiyo-e

@Justin96636 is an artist who has demonstrated his talent on more than one occasion by dominating Ukiyo-e style and on his Instagram account he has shared this fanart that shows the fight between Yuji and Nobara against Esou and Kechizu with all the virtues that this unique artistic style has:

Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki faced these powerful enemies in 'The Origin of Obedience'a brief story arc that was adapted in the last chapters of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, making us see how much the skills had improved of some of the main characters of the work.

What usually attracts the most attention about Ukiyo-e is the use of undulationssomething that has a great presence in this fanart either in the uniform clothing of our protagonists or in the representation of their powers or directly in Esou and Kechizu, which have been depicted with a demonic appearancesomething also common in this artistic style.

The result of this battle would bring big consequences for Yuji Itadori and would give depth to Choso. This character also did not hesitate to confront our hero once they crossed paths in Shibuya, both of them starring in a confrontation that surprised us all thanks to Choso's varied way of fighting and the incredible animation made by MAPPA.

Join the conversation