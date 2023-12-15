YouTube continues to announce new features in its advertising policies until it finds the perfect formula that strikes a balance between the tastes of its consumers and the demands of advertisers. This time, announcing a change in its policy that states that, from now on, we will see fewer ads on our Smart TV.

In regions such as the United States, YouTube is the most viewed streaming service. Above other platforms that offer a similar type of content under their own policy. A position in the market that has led it, in recent months, to explore all the avenues that exist in the market until finding the perfect formula with which to show ads to its users.

According to the data that YouTube has, viewers prefer that, when using their Smart TV application, the ads they receive are longer, but, in exchange, there are fewer of them. This way, they have a greater amount of time to enjoy their favorite content without the possibility of being interrupted. And this is the decision that YouTube has made in its policy from now on to completely change the user experience that it will offer only on smart televisions.

Fewer, but longer ads

In the statement published on its own website, YouTube is going to focus from now on on offering a viewing experience that is much more fluid when it comes to enjoying content on the big screen. According to pilot testing, consumers will be able to experience up to 29% longer continuous viewing sessions between ad breaks. Once it has been shown that the change has a positive impact on users, YouTube has stated that it will take this decision to the rest of the countries in which it operates.

Furthermore, this change does not come alone. And it is also going to begin to include a countdown which will inform users about the remaining time left in each ad before continuing to play the content in question. In the event that the ad can be skipped before it ends, the countdown will also will inform when we will have available the option to skip it. In this way, we will no longer be able to know the total number of ads that remain to be played, but rather the time of each one of them.

Shorts also change

YouTube has not only introduced changes to the general content, but also to the Shorts that are viewed from our Smart TV. The user experience will be somewhat different from what we were used to until now. When all the mentioned changes begin to be introduced, advertisements will also begin to appear in the Shorts that we are viewing. A format that was introduced some time ago with which to go viral with TikTok and that seems to have had good penetration in the Smart TV market, ensuring a growth of more than 100% from January to September of this year.

As with our smartphone or tablet, we can interact with this advertising from the remote control. Trying to replicate the same experience that we would have on our mobile device, but this time from a physical medium.