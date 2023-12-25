Restart the router It is one of the practices that is most used when you begin to notice any problem with the WiFi or Internet at home. However, there is something that not everyone takes into account: is the device restarting correctly? So that you can clear up doubts, it is important to know if you are doing it wrong or not. This way you can avoid problems, since these devices do not have to be restarted like other devices.

Within the group of devices or appliances that are always on, is the router. It is rare to arrive at a house where it is turned off for hours, and all because its energy consumption is quite low over time. However, you may need to turn it off and on to try to fix a connection issue or another reason. In any case, you have to start doing it correctly, because you may be restarting the router badly and you have never realized it.

There are many errors that can lead you to restart the device, from a conflict with any other device or the device having overheated. Therefore, it is good to know what the correct process is to turn routers off and on. In this way, positive results can be achieved and you will not restart it in vain.

It can be restarted, but with these steps

Turning off the router every day, either at night or at other times of the day, is not advisable, but restarting it is good. And even more so when you want to solve a problem, update the device or another reason with common sense. However, one key factor must be taken into account: the router is a kind of PC. This means that it does not have to be turned off and on instantly, but rather has to be done in another way.

These devices have a system, a memory and a CPU. Hence, many times with a simple restart you can achieve optimize your performance, especially when you notice that the WiFi network is working poorly. The problem is how it is restarted. It is not enough to turn it off and on in the second. If you want to restart properly you have to wait between 20-30 seconds.

Why do we have to wait?

The truth is that it is not the same as restarting a console, mobile or PC, which is done instantly. When restarting a router you have to wait for it to turn off completely and wait between 20-30 seconds. before turning the device back on. Otherwise, it is not being done the right way. And it has an explanation.

With these few seconds you can make sure that it has rebooted correctly. So once it is turned on, previous system processes will be started from scratch. Hence, different problems that you may have noticed in the Internet connection can be resolved. And the fact is that, if you do not wait at least these seconds, the truth is that in most cases it will be of no use to turn the router off and on.

Once this process has been completed, the lights will begin to turn on little by little and the different services will be activated: WiFi, Internet connection, landline, etc. Therefore, the router will function normally again. And all that remains is to test if the error has been solved.