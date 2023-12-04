Ömer and Sarp had a clash again because of the feelings they both have towards Süsen. Tired of his brother’s cockiness and hints, young Eren decided to call his ex-girlfriend to show her that she still hadn’t forgotten him… And indeed the young woman confirmed it!

The next day, and without having any idea what had really happened, Sarp told Süsen that Ömer had only called him to hit him in the face, something that did not sit well with the young woman.

Full of rage and holding back the urge to cry, Süsen shows up at the school library and asks Ömer for explanations: “Who do you think you are to play with my feelings?” Young Eren tries to calm her down and asks her to talk calmly… but she can’t calm down!

“You are so miserable that you didn’t care about the pain you would cause,” she reproaches him. Ömer perfectly understands her anger, but the young woman makes it clear that she does not intend to forgive him. She feels used and disappointed!

“You’re no longer the boy I fell in love with,” Süsen confesses angrily. Those words end up sinking Ömer, who is not even able to look her in the eyes. Will they ever be able to resolve their differences?