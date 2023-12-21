Elena has returned to Crespo's house to finish the conversation they started about her daughters' association.

The woman has asked him the question that has been eating away at his mind since his last visit: “Do you think I'm going to believe that you didn't know anything about what Alicia and Victoria were preparing?”

By this time, the atmosphere has become increasingly tense between the lovers. Elena's words have not only revealed her distrust, reminding her that a while ago she broke up with her because Alicia asked her to.

Crespo, feeling cornered, has counterattacked by listing the sacrifices and gestures he has made for Elena during all this time and has criticized the Gómez family for threats and betrayals of his best friend: “You are never going to humiliate me again. Now Go away,” he told her, tired of the situation.

The fate of this couple, now more uncertain than ever, hangs in the balance. Is this a breakup with no turning back?