“This is Pasapalabra, anything can happen here,” said Roberto Leal after one of the most surprising moments that have been experienced in La Pista. Álex Adróver has won over Patricia Montero but, instead of celebrating by dancing with her, he has made a fool of her and gone to Yunke to give her a very unexpected kiss. “It's the first time a man has kissed me,” the magician confessed.

Moisés, who has seen it the closest, joked later in his duel with Óscar. When the first fragment played, the Riojan went blank. Before giving the turn to his rival, he told her: “If you get it right, Óscar, you don't need to come here.”

These pumpkins have had their reply from the man from Madrid, who has returned the cobra: “You're going to be left wanting, chato.” Don't miss this great moment in the video!