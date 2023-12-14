Larian Studios, developers of Baldur's Gate 3, reported and X/Twitter this December 13, 2023 via X, that players have been good and will receive some special gifts as a result. Rewards that are presented in the form of a calendar, which will deliver gifts over the next 12 days.

This is the “A Very Baldur's Gate Christmas” campaign, a series of 12 simple puzzles that unravel fragments of the story of Baldur's Gate 3. The first puzzle and its corresponding part of the story are now available today, December 13, and will be revealed new daily challenges until December 24, 2023. Puzzles consisting of simple memory games that, when solved, allow players to access daily fragments of the story.

By winning the GOTY 2023 at The Game Awards, Baldur's Gate 3 becomes the first PC release to obtain this award

The riddle of December 13, 2023 addressed the figure of Gremishka, a malevolent and folkloric creature who despises festivities. As puzzles are unlocked over successive days, a narrative will unfold that promises to carry with it “a Larian twist.” Additionally, board game themed prizes are anticipated, although specific details about these prizes do not appear to be available on the site.

And as expected, the rewards schedule has been very well received by fans, who show more than just a pleasant surprise, saying for example: “They're just embarrassing other game developers with the way they coddle us.” Same wish that other users share, saying that Larian is “the best company, I wish you the best of the best” or commenting: “All I want for Christmas is for everyone at Larian to have as wonderful a Christmas season as possible. You all spoil us.”

A feeling that has already been delivered by fans of the game since its launch, even when it won the GOTY at The Game Awards 2023 a couple of days ago. This is because, as those who saw the show will remember, the game director received the award dressed in shining armor, which was praised by those who have loved Baldur's Gate 3.

