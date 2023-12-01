Suara.com – How to make an alarm with your own sound is very easy to do. You just need to follow a few easy steps to make your own sound alarm below.

Every cellphone, whether Android or iPhone, is equipped with a useful feature, namely an alarm. Alarms are useful for reminding users of any tasks every day.

Just by setting an alarm, sounds will appear from your cellphone at the time you set. There are many ringtones provided by Android and iPhone manufacturers that users can use.

This default ringtone is also very cool when used as an alarm ringtone because it has been designed in such a way.

However, some people want to appear eccentric by setting the alarm using their own voice. If you are also looking for how to do it, check out the tutorial Suara.com below this.

How to Make Your Own Sound Alarm

Record the sound you want to make as an alarm ringtone in the recording feature. Make sure the sound recording is in MP3 format, if not then change it. To change it, you can use the following converter site: https://convertio.co/id/amr-mp3/ After that, save the recording and go to the Alarm feature. Set the alarm time you want. On some Androids, you can directly select the alarm tone at the bottom. Just select the voice recording that you took earlier and you’re done. However, on some Android can change the alarm ringtone using the Settings menu. Next, tap Default Alarm Ringtone. Select Custom Ringtone and select the sound recording you just recorded to use as an alarm ringtone.

How to make your own alarm from video

Meanwhile, if you want to make your own alarm ringtone taken from a video, then you can do the following steps.

Download and install the Didid App on your cellphone. Open the application then click the + button. Select the video whose sound you want to make as an alarm ringtone. Set your alarm time in the form of hours and days. If so, press the check button to apply the Video Alarm. Automatically, your alarm set to the sound ringtone in the video.

That’s how to make your own sound alarm that is easy and sure to work. Good luck!

Contributor: Peace Lestari