Having a private jet ready to take off to any place in the world at any time was reserved only for billionaires and large companies, which, like Google, even have their own private flight service.

The increase in demand for private flights has caused agencies that offered private jet management services to increase the number of aircraft and are now seeking to improve profitability by offering empty seats on trips to the base at affordable prices for less expensive travelers. wealthy

The 'BlaBlaCar' of private jets. The American company KinectAir is the equivalent of BlaBlaCar in car travel or Airbnb for the accommodation sector in private jet operations. The company offers seats on those private jets that have finished a service or are heading to a certain destination to pick up a 'VIP' passenger: the so-called 'empty sections' of private jet operations.

These seats can have up to a 75% discount, so the final cost of the flight is similar to that of a conventional airline, but with the addition of traveling on a plane with first-class seats and services. “People think it's only for the Bill Gates and Elon Musks of the world. It's not cheap, but it's more affordable than most people think. Instead of just going to Delta, we want people to see what it would be like to fly private… It's a totally different way to travel,” Katie Buss, co-CEO and former US Army pilot, tells CNN.

Artificial intelligence to reduce costs. The operation of the service offered by KinectAir is very similar to that offered by BlaBlaCar, using artificial intelligence to process the routes of all empty private flights heading to pick up a VIP client or return to base.

The user sets a point of origin and destination, and the service crosses the data to find a match between the planes' routes and those of the customers, setting a more or less high price depending on whether the plane must make an intermediate stop to pick up the client.

In this way, agencies that offer private flight operational services can make each flight profitable and amortize devices that cost several tens of millions of dollars in less time. By occupying these empty flights, at least the polluting emissions generated are not in vain.

Not valid for solo travelers. KinectAir's idea of ​​taking advantage of empty flights is very good, but you have to read the fine print to discover that, although the company shows flight prices per person, it is not possible to book a single seat on board. That would conflict with large scheduled airlines.

What the company does when offering flights is show the total cost of the flight, which usually costs several thousand dollars depending on the flight time, and divides them by the number of seats available. That makes it an option to consider for those who travel short distances in groups and occupy all the seats, but not for solo travelers. They would have to pay the full cost of the flight.

“Low Cost” private jets subject to change. The service uses private flights with planes with turboprop and piston engines, cheaper and less luxurious than a private jet, but still more glamorous than a regular plane.

However, we must not forget that private planes are subject to the agenda of the 'VIP' user, so if they change their plans and the flight undergoes a change in its schedule or route, the most affordable reservation will also suffer. changes. Therefore, one requirement is added to the list: to have a certain flexibility in case there are changes to the original flight schedule.

More and more private jets, but not owned. Until recently, only millionaires or large companies could bear the cost of buying a private jet but, above all, cover the expense of everything involved in its operations and logistics on the ground (pilots and staff on board, hangar, maintenance , flight taxes, fuel, etc.). Additionally, with this service, customer movements are more difficult to track.

But that has changed in recent years with the proliferation of timeshare private jet purchasing services. With this service, a group of clients of a private flight manager invests a certain initial sum of money with which to purchase a private jet. Clients pay a fee to the flight manager proportional to the use they make of the plane, and the company is in charge of managing all the operations so that the client has the plane ready at the place and day they need it.

