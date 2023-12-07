Wretches who don’t yet know that you get unlimited power if you plug the plug of a power strip into the power strip itself (energy companies hate this one trick!), are still dependent on the electricity network. If you want to be a little less dependent, you can store your solar energy in a Volkswagen to use for your home. Volkswagen will finally allow bidirectional charging.

An electric car that not only requires electricity during charging, but can also supply it back, is nothing new. Hyundai and Kia, for example, have been doing it for a while. The idea of ​​supplying energy back into the house has also been around for years. But somehow it doesn’t get off to a good start. Maybe Volkswagen can finally change that.

Volkswagen’s electric cars can now supply energy back via a software update. This only concerns the models with the larger 77-kWh battery. To power the lights in your home with power from your car, you need a special wall box and some other items from the Hagerenergy brand. Volkswagen is first running a pilot with the Vehicle-to-Home system in Sweden.

Then there is an empty car in your driveway?

The system ensures that the battery does not drop below 20 percent, which means that you have a maximum of about 60 kWh to power your home. Volkswagen believes that you can supply an average house with electricity for two days, but if you look at the average consumption in the Netherlands according to Milieu Centraal, eight days should easily be possible.

And what is the practical use?

Using power from your electric Volkswagen for the home has a few advantages. This way you can charge when energy is cheap and use this cheap power at expensive times. You can also use your own solar energy at night so you don’t have to draw power from the grid. The energy network can also be relieved by tapping the car battery at the right times.

It is not known how long the pilot in Sweden will have to run before Volkswagen is satisfied. From software update 3.5, your electric Volkswagen (if the battery is large enough) should be able to charge bidirectionally.