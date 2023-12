She was there this morning when her son-in-law Pim van der Sloot, one of the managers of the herd, took a horse, rode to the herd of stallions and then lured the horses from their island. Van der Sloot then guided the herd to a farmer who had already prepared hay for the stallions. A cold-blooded action that left no time or room for nerves or adrenaline, Rensen believes. “We went that way very boldly.”